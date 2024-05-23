Mekong Delta 2024 opens in Hau Giang Province

The Mekong Delta Digital Transformation and Innovation Startup Week 2024 (Mekong Delta 2024) was opened in the province of Hau Giang on May 23 morning.

The People's Committee of Hau Giang Province in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association hosted the event.

Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hau Giang Province Nghiem Xuan Thanh pressed the button to officially kick off the Mekong Delta 2024.

Delegates visit a booth and experience models of digital technology applications.

The Mekong Delta Digital Transformation and Innovation Startup Week 2024 will last until May 24, gathering hundreds of businesses and associations from various provinces and cities in the country with 60 booths displaying models and solutions for digital transformation and innovative startups from outstanding organizations and businesses.

During the two-day event, a series of activities and workshops in terms of digital government, digital economy and digital transformation in the agriculture sector will also take place.

Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hau Giang Province Nghiem Xuan Thanh speaks at the opening ceremony of the Mekong Delta 2024.

Attending and delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hau Giang Province Nghiem Xuan Thanh stated that the Mekong Delta 2024 is to raise awareness and facilitate exchange and cooperation between state agencies and businesses providing digital transformation products, solutions, startups and innovation, thereby contributing to enhancing the effectiveness of digital transformation and innovative startups and promoting economic development in the Mekong Delta region.

In addition, the event shall contribute to support the promotion and lure investments from technology enterprises to the Hau Giang Digital Technology Zone; strengthen the connection of the startup and innovation ecosystem and link the province's ecosystem with regional and national ecosystems.

By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong