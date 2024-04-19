PM requests digital transformation in customs sector to be promptly implemented

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a document requesting ministries and local authorities to further promote and enhance the effectiveness of digital transformation in the customs sector.

People and businesses implement customs formalities in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

To further enhance the effectiveness of digital transformation in the customs sector, contributing to promoting import-export activities, cost-saving, creating favorable conditions for people and businesses, and strengthening the efficiency of state management, the Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Finance and the General Department of Vietnam Customs to complete legal policies, upgrade IT system to digitize customs documents to limit the use of paper in implementing import/export customs formalities.

Paper customs declarations for importing and exporting goods will not be required.

The Prime Minister also delegated the Ministry of Finance and the General Department of Vietnam Customs to promptly inspect and handle units and customs officials who violate the law, causing disruption and inconvenience, and do not propose solutions to solve prolonged problems.

The Ministry of Finance must quickly digitize procedures for the import and export of goods across borders, build smart border gates to reduce administrative procedures and compliance costs.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh