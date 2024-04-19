Business

Economy

PM requests digital transformation in customs sector to be promptly implemented

SGGP

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a document requesting ministries and local authorities to further promote and enhance the effectiveness of digital transformation in the customs sector.

4a_tmqc_LVGG.jpg.jfif
People and businesses implement customs formalities in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

To further enhance the effectiveness of digital transformation in the customs sector, contributing to promoting import-export activities, cost-saving, creating favorable conditions for people and businesses, and strengthening the efficiency of state management, the Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Finance and the General Department of Vietnam Customs to complete legal policies, upgrade IT system to digitize customs documents to limit the use of paper in implementing import/export customs formalities.

Paper customs declarations for importing and exporting goods will not be required.

The Prime Minister also delegated the Ministry of Finance and the General Department of Vietnam Customs to promptly inspect and handle units and customs officials who violate the law, causing disruption and inconvenience, and do not propose solutions to solve prolonged problems.

The Ministry of Finance must quickly digitize procedures for the import and export of goods across borders, build smart border gates to reduce administrative procedures and compliance costs.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

digital transformation Customs sector customs formalities Paper customs declarations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn