Medical tourism brings in US$2 billion per year

According to some tourism businesses, they are introducing to people, especially international tourists, medical tourism services such as health care, cosmetic therapy, and dentistry.

Ms. Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, Deputy General Director of Vietravel Company, said that the company offers tours to Vietnam both for tourism and for periodic and advanced health check-ups. In particular, dental care service is targeted at overseas Vietnamese tourists.

TATINTA Joint Stock Company offers to connect visitors with hospitals, medical facilities, and doctors, which not only frees them from waiting in line but also enables them to choose suitable doctors and locations for medical services at reasonable prices.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the number of tourists coming to Vietnam for medical examination and treatment has gradually increased over the years, with a turnover of about US$2 billion per year. On average, about 300,000 foreign visitors come to Vietnam annually for medical examination and treatment, 40 percent of which arrive in HCMC.

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has collaborated with more than 50 units including hospitals, medical facilities, spas, travel businesses, and tourist accommodations to build unique and reasonable tourism services in response to visitors' needs.

It is expected that about 30 medical tourism and health tourism services will be launched in 2023.