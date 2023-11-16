Measures sought to tap Vietnam - China - Russia intermodal rail transport route

A workshop discussing measures to exploit the potential of the Vietnam - China - Russia international intermodal rail transport route was held in Moscow on November 15.

The event was hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia in both in-person and online forms, with the participation of 200 delegates from relevant agencies of the three countries.

It provided an opportunity for businesses and state agencies to fully grasp the status of transport activities along the Vietnam - China - Russia international intermodal transport route; and discuss ways to exploit the significant potential of this crucial route, particularly in the rapidly changing geopolitical situation; and promote collaboration to expand trade relations among the countries.

Delegates heard 17 presentations, which spotlighted the route as a promising transport corridor. As Vietnam evolves into a logistics hub in Southeast Asia, this railway route is poised to facilitate the two-way transportation of goods between Russia and Southeast Asia.

The presentations underlined the need for relevant parties to join hands in developing the route into a viable alternative to maritime transport routes that have faced congestion. Approximately 1,500 containers are transported annually by rail from Vietnam to Russia.

However, due to economic difficulties, the volume of containers transported to Russia by railway dropped to only 1,015 in 2022, and 555 in the first 10 months of 2023.

Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said the workshop offers a venue to seek solutions to effectively exploit the route, adding the potential of this route is substantial, while the current challenges can be addressed through a three-party cooperative mechanism.

According to Roman Andropov, head of the business development department in Vietnam of the Russian Railways Logistics JSC (RZD), the firm has made utmost efforts to maintain and increase the volume of rail transportation.

The three countries need to promote closer collaboration to leverage the advantages of this transport method in terms of time efficiency and safety, he stressed.