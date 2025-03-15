The Ministry of Health this afternoon convened an urgent national online conference in response to the escalating measles epidemic.

At the Ministry's meeting this afternoon

Epidemiological data from the beginning of 2025 to the present indicate a significant public health concern, with 38,807 suspected cases of measles reported nationwide. Of these, 3,447 have been laboratory-confirmed as positive for measles. Tragically, five fatalities have been attributed to the disease, occurring across four localities incluidng Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Binh Phuoc.

Providing an update on the measles epidemic, Director Hoang Minh Duc of the Department of Disease Prevention, stated that according to the World Health Organization, Europe and Central Asia reported 127,350 measles cases in 2024—the highest number recorded in the past 25 years and double the figure from 2023. The Southeast Asia region also witnessed an increase in measles cases, especially Thailand with more than 7,507 cases.

Director Hoang Minh Duc blamed low vaccination rates due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for the measles outbreaks.

Worse, he revealed that in 2023, only 83 percent of children worldwide received the first dose of measles vaccine and 74 percent received the second dose. WHO has warned of the risk of measles outbreaks in many regions around the world in 2024-2025.

In 2024, more than 45,758 cases of rash fever suspected of measles were recorded (45.2/100,000 people), some 7,838 people were tested positive for the virus and 18 others succumbed to the disease. The number of suspected measles cases was highest in the Southern region accounting for 66.6 percent, the Central region with 15 percent, the Northern region with 11 percent and the Central Highlands with 7.3 percent.

From the start of 2025 to the present, Vietnam has recorded 38,807 suspected measles cases across 63 provinces and cities. Of these, 3,447 cases tested positive for measles in 61 provinces and cities, resulting in 5 deaths in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Binh Phuoc. The highest number of suspected measles cases has been recorded in the Southern region, accounting for 57 percent, followed by the Central region at 19.2 percent, the Northern region at 15.1 percent, and the Central Highlands region at 8.7 percent.

Here are a few academically-oriented rewrites of the provided statement, emphasizing different analytical approaches:

Surveillance data indicates that a significant proportion of measles cases, specifically 90.8 percent, occurred among individuals with no documented vaccination. Furthermore, 4.9 percent of cases had unknown vaccination histories, while 4.3 percent occurred among vaccinated individuals. Demographic risk factors were evident, with children aged 9 months to under 15 years representing the largest proportion of suspected measles rash fever cases with 72.7 percent. Notably, infants under 6 months with 5.4 percent and those aged 6 to under 9 months with 9.9 percent, age groups typically not yet eligible for measles vaccination, also comprised a significant proportion of suspected cases.

At the conference, Minister Dao Hong Lan emphasized that the measles epidemic remains complex, and local authorities must exercise heightened vigilance against the risk of outbreaks. The number of rash fever cases suspected to be measles is expected to continue rising nationwide.

High-risk areas, particularly mountainous provinces with large ethnic minority populations, limited access to healthcare services, and low vaccination rates, are especially vulnerable to outbreaks.

To enhance measles prevention in 2025 and minimize cases and fatalities, Minister Dao Hong Lan directed local authorities to prioritize the implementation of the 2025 measles vaccination campaign, aiming to address the shortcomings of 2024 and achieve significant progress.

The Minister of Health emphasized that, depending on available resources and the epidemiological situation in each locality, appropriate vaccination strategies—such as mobile and home-based vaccination—should be utilized to ensure rapid vaccine coverage and the establishment of community immunity. She stressed that the vaccination process must not be delayed due to shortages of funding, equipment, medical supplies, or healthcare personnel.

The Ministry of Health also noted that all children with measles or suspected measles must not only receive medical care but also ensure nutrition and keep warm. Moreover, medical facilities should not let the health condition of children with measles or suspected measles worsen due to lack of medical care and insufficient nutrition.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Anh Quan