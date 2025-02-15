Measles outbreak risk in Vietnam: WHO urges to complete vaccination campaign

The World Health Organization has classified Vietnam as facing a very high risk of a measles outbreak. Immediate action is required, with a strong emphasis on implementing comprehensive measles vaccination campaigns.

In response to the escalating number of measles cases, the Department of Preventive Medicine urges localities to prioritize the completion of the measles vaccination campaign

Amidst the rising number of measles cases, the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health has issued an urgent directive to all units and localities to complete the measles vaccination campaign by February 2025. This directive emphasizes the need for strengthened surveillance, early detection, and thorough outbreak response to prevent community spread.

Recognizing the significant and imminent threat of a widespread measles outbreak, the World Health Organization has issued a stark warning, classifying the risk level in Vietnam as very high. This urgent assessment necessitates the immediate and comprehensive implementation of targeted measles vaccination campaigns in provinces and cities identified as high and very high risk, as well as in areas currently experiencing active measles clusters. These targeted campaigns are crucial to effectively contain the spread of the disease and prevent a potential public health crisis.

Plus, provinces and cities with low and medium risk levels must also conduct thorough reviews to identify and vaccinate children who may have missed their scheduled vaccinations.

The implementation of campaign vaccination and catch-up vaccination, and mop-up vaccination must be carried out urgently to prevent the outbreak, because the epidemiological characteristics of measles are capable of spreading quickly and are highly dependent on vaccination, so vaccination must be implemented as soon as possible.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan