Massive weapons trafficking ring dismantled, over 500 firearms seized

Ha Tinh Provincial Police confirmed that this network has sold over 1,000 firearms across cities and provinces nationwide and has even supplied buyers in Laos and Cambodia.

Police seize evidence

Ha Tinh Provincial Police recently dismantled a large-scale national network involved in the illegal sale of military-grade weapons, with over 1,000 firearms distributed across numerous provinces and even sold to buyers in neighboring countries like Laos and Cambodia. This sophisticated, highly organized network spanned multiple regions, including Ha Tinh, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, and Ninh Binh, and involved many bold, reckless criminal participants.

Police simultaneously raid multiple provinces, seizing hundreds of firearms and ammunition.

The Ha Tinh Criminal Police Department discovered that suspects were using social media platforms to conduct illegal weapons sales. Through fake accounts on platforms like Facebook, Zalo, and YouTube, the suspects advertised and traded firearms and ammunition. These weapons were typically sourced from obscure origins and assembled with parts imported from China, Laos, and Cambodia before being distributed in Vietnam.

Police arrest suspects in the trafficking ring.

Police simultaneously raid multiple provinces, seizing hundreds of firearms and ammunition.

The investigation identified six primary suspects in the network, including Vu Anh Tu, Vu Tien Phat, Mai Van Dong, Le Cuong, Nguyen Thanh Tien, and Tran Quoc Cuong. These individuals operated in close collaboration, creating a closed-loop system with specific assigned roles and recruiting others to expand the operation. The group also maintained ties with international arms suppliers and was ready to resist capture or flee the country when pursued.

Under the leadership of Ha Tinh Police, the Criminal Police Department mobilized 15 task forces, working in coordination with other security agencies to carry out multiple arrests and raids across 15 provinces. In total, 45 individuals were detained, including 11 with prior criminal records for offenses such as drug trafficking. This operation also seized 532 guns, 36,824 rounds of ammunition, 211 grams of drugs, and two grenades.

Police simultaneously raid multiple provinces, seizing hundreds of firearms and ammunition.

Following this, the authorities have charged 43 individuals with crimes including manufacturing, storing, trafficking, and illegally using military-grade weapons, along with drug possession. Ha Tinh Police affirmed they will continue the investigation to ensure thorough accountability under the law.

Investigator directly confronts suspects involved in the trafficking ring.

Recently, there has been an increase in cases where youth gangs and criminal groups use military-grade weapons to disrupt public order and commit armed robberies. Many of those apprehended admitted to purchasing firearms easily through social media, highlighting an ongoing threat to public security.

By Duong Quang, Quang Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan