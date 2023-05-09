Many banks planning move to HoSE

Banks, including VietBank (VBB) and Việt Capital Bank (BVB), are expected to transfer from UpCOM exchange to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE).

The plans were approved at their recent General Meeting of Shareholders. Nguyen Huu Hữu Trung, general director of Vietbank, said that the listing of VBB shares on the stock market can prove its transparency and strengthen its operational capabilities to achieve the strategic objectives from 2023 to 2025. This year, Vietbank targets profit before tax of VND 960 billion (US$40.9 million), an increase of 46 percent year on year.

Total assets are estimated to rise 12 percent to VND125 trillion. Vietbank also plans to raise capital by over VND 1 trillion by issuing shares at a rate of 21 percent to current shareholders. After the issuance, the bank's charter capital is expected to increase from VND 4.77 trillion to VND 5.78 trillion.

Meanwhile, Viet Capital Bank's shares will be listed on HoSE after two years of trading on UpCoM. This will enhance trading conditions for shareholders while also taking a significant step toward the future.

The bank aims to achieve a total assets of VND 86.6 trillion, up 10 percent , with capital mobilisation from residents and economic organisations, excluding credit institutions, up 16 percent to more than VND 69 trillion.

ABBank has also proposed to list shares on another trading floor to shareholders for approval.

ABBank expects profit before tax to rise significantly by 68 percent from 2022 to VND 2.8 trillion this year. Its total assets are forecast to advance 5 percent to VND 136.8 trillion. The bank hopes to mobilize from people and organizations a value of VND 93.5 trillion, a gain of 2 percent .

At the General Meeting of Shareholders last year, Nam A Bank requested shareholders to approve its listing plan; however, due to market circumstances, this plan was postponed to protect shareholders' interests.

Until now, there are 17banks with shares listed on HoSE, two banks having shares listed on HNX, eight banks trading on UpCOM, and three banks trading on OTC. Securities expert Huy Nam said that the switch from UPCoM to HoSE will raise the transparency and governance standards of banks in the market.