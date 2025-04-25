HCMC holds dialogue to address exporters’ banking-related challenges

Many enterprises expressed concerns over exchange rate volatility in light of global economic instability, notably the ongoing US–China trade tensions and sharp fluctuations in gold prices and international interest rates.

The Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in collaboration with the State Bank of Vietnam – Region 2 Branch, held a Business-Government Dialogue Conference under the theme: “Addressing Banking-related Challenges Faced by Export Enterprises” on April 25.

The conference served as a platform for representatives of departments, banking authorities, and the business community to directly discuss difficulties encountered in accessing capital, purchasing foreign currency, maintaining exchange rate stability, and utilizing banking services to support export activities.

Businesses raise numerous challenges needing resolution for export activities at the conference.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Dao Minh Chanh, Deputy Director of ITPC, emphasized that the event was organized to receive and respond to concerns raised by export businesses in the city, particularly amid continued global economic uncertainties. He noted that questions and feedback from enterprises would be categorized and discussed directly with relevant departments to work toward practical, issue-based solutions.

At the conference, many enterprises expressed concerns over exchange rate volatility in light of global economic instability, notably the ongoing US–China trade tensions and sharp fluctuations in gold prices and international interest rates. Businesses warned that foreign exchange risks could drive up import costs, thereby eroding export performance.

Addressing these concerns, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV-HCMC Branch, affirmed that the banking sector’s overarching policy objective is to promote economic growth in tandem with macroeconomic stability. Maintaining a stable exchange rate and foreign exchange market remains a top priority. “Despite external pressures, the domestic exchange rate and foreign currency market remained stable throughout Q1-2025, providing a solid foundation for exporters to operate with confidence,” Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh said.

From a policy perspective, the banking sector currently offers a range of financial instruments to help businesses hedge against exchange rate risks, including forward foreign exchange contracts, currency swaps, and currency options. In addition, export enterprises are eligible for short-term loans in VND at preferential interest rates not exceeding 4 percent per annum, under a special support mechanism for five prioritized sectors.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, addresses concerns raised by many businesses at the conference.

According to Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, for legitimate foreign currency demands related to export activities, banks consistently ensure sufficient supply and promptly process applications. “Businesses need not worry about accessing legal foreign currency. The banking sector is fully committed to supporting the export community, which is a key driver of economic growth,” he emphasized.

Some businesses also raised concerns over the complexity of loan application procedures and called for process reforms to shorten turnaround times. In response, representatives from commercial banks pledged to work closely with enterprises, offering transparent guidance and strengthening direct communication channels to resolve issues swiftly.

An overview of the conference

Concluding the dialogue, ITPC leadership acknowledged the practical recommendations from the business community, including a proposal to hold regular industry-specific dialogues and enhance three-way collaboration among banks, businesses, and regulatory agencies to improve the effectiveness of support policies.

In a global economic climate marked by volatility, the banking sector reaffirmed its clear commitment to maintaining exchange rate stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring sufficient foreign currency supply for exporters. These efforts play the role of a crucial foundation for HCMC-based enterprises to expand their markets, boost competitiveness, and maintain their leading role in driving the nation’s export growth.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan