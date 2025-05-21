VND458 billion from VND120 trillion credit package reach social housing buyers

Despite the launch of a VND120 trillion credit package to support social housing, disbursement remains sluggish, with only 38 provinces listing eligible projects and just VND458 billion reaching homebuyers.

According to the Ministry of Construction's Q1-2025 real estate market report released on the afternoon of May 20, eleven social housing projects comprising a total of 4,155 units were completed nationwide in the first quarter.

In addition, eight new projects with a combined scale of 12,650 units received approval and broke ground during the same period.

As part of the national goal to build one million social housing units between 2021 and 2030, 657 projects with a total of 597,152 units have been initiated to date. Among them, 103 projects have been completed, 140 are under construction, and 414 have secured investment policy approval.

Regarding the VND120 trillion credit package aimed at financing social housing, only 38 out of 63 provincial-level People's Committees have published lists of projects eligible for the program, totaling 97 projects. Disbursements under the package have exceeded VND3.4 trillion, including more than VND2.94 trillion for developers of 21 projects and over VND458 billion for homebuyers across 19 projects.

The report also noted that apartment prices in major urban centers like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City remained largely stable compared to the previous quarter. Affordable units are priced below VND45 million per square meter, while mid-range options range between VND45–70 million. High-end units are offered at VND70–100 million per square meter, with some ultra-luxury developments reaching nearly VND200 million. Overall, the condominium market appears to have plateaued.

HCMC records over VND1.1 quadrillion in real estate credit In Ho Chi Minh City, real estate credit growth during the first four months of 2025 outpaced general credit growth across the region. Speaking on May 20, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Branch for Region 2, stated that by the end of April, total real estate lending in the city had surpassed VND1.1 quadrillion, up 2.8 percent from the end of 2024. This figure reflects stronger growth compared to the 2.6-percent rise in overall credit in the area during the same period. Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh emphasized that real estate loans in the city continue to represent a substantial portion of total lending—about 28 percent. Loans for owner-occupied properties, including home purchases, land use rights for residential construction, and home renovations, account for the bulk of real estate credit, making up 65 percent of the total and reaching VND727 trillion, a 0.6-percent increase over year-end 2024. Especially, lending for social housing has rebounded in the last two months. By the end of April, outstanding credit for social housing reached over VND2.76 trillion, marking a 4.8 percent month-on-month rise. This follows a 1.7-percent increase in March and a 2.5-percent decline in February. “Favorable interest rate policies and a wide range of home loan products—such as loans for social housing and packages tailored for individuals under 35—have significantly contributed to the positive growth in real estate credit in HCMC,” Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh remarked.

By Bich Quyen, Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan