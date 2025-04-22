Plain gold rings soar to VND122.5 million per tael

Global gold prices soared past $3,475 an ounce on April 22, triggering a sharp rise in domestic gold prices, with SJC gold bars increasing by up to VND5 million per tael.

At around 9:30 a.m., Bao Tin Minh Chau and SJC raised their buying and selling prices by VND4.5 million, quoting SJC gold at VND120.5 million per tael for buying and VND122.5 million per tael for selling. PNJ followed with a VND3 million increase on both ends, purchasing gold at VND119 million per tael and selling it at VND121 million per tael.

Phu Quy Group also raised its rates by VND2.5 million, quoting gold at VND118 million for buying and VND120.5 million for selling.

This morning’s spike brings SJC gold back to its record high of VND122.5 million per tael, last seen a week ago.

Plain gold rings also hit a new peak, matching SJC gold prices. Bao Tin Minh Chau bought 9999 gold rings at VND119.5 million and sold them at VND122.5 million, up VND5 million in the buying rate and VND4.5 million in the selling rate.

Phu Quy raised prices by VND3.2 million to VND117 million for purchases and VND121 million for sales, while PNJ increased buying by VND3.5 million and selling by VND3.1 million, quoting VND119 million and VND120 million, respectively.

SJC raised both buying and selling prices by VND4 million to buy plain gold rings at VND116.5 million per tael and sell them at VND119.5 million per tael.

On the global front, gold settled at $3,423.4 an ounce in New York on April 21, up $96.4 compared to pre-Easter levels. By the morning of April 22, spot gold on Kitco surged to $3,475 an ounce—equivalent to about VND109.2 million per tael when converted—still VND11.2–13.2 million per tael lower than local gold bar and 9999 gold ring prices.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan