Business

Banking-finance

Plain gold rings soar to VND122.5 million per tael

SGGPO

Global gold prices soared past $3,475 an ounce on April 22, triggering a sharp rise in domestic gold prices, with SJC gold bars increasing by up to VND5 million per tael.

sjc-244-4640.jpg.jfif

At around 9:30 a.m., Bao Tin Minh Chau and SJC raised their buying and selling prices by VND4.5 million, quoting SJC gold at VND120.5 million per tael for buying and VND122.5 million per tael for selling. PNJ followed with a VND3 million increase on both ends, purchasing gold at VND119 million per tael and selling it at VND121 million per tael.

Phu Quy Group also raised its rates by VND2.5 million, quoting gold at VND118 million for buying and VND120.5 million for selling.

This morning’s spike brings SJC gold back to its record high of VND122.5 million per tael, last seen a week ago.

Plain gold rings also hit a new peak, matching SJC gold prices. Bao Tin Minh Chau bought 9999 gold rings at VND119.5 million and sold them at VND122.5 million, up VND5 million in the buying rate and VND4.5 million in the selling rate.

Phu Quy raised prices by VND3.2 million to VND117 million for purchases and VND121 million for sales, while PNJ increased buying by VND3.5 million and selling by VND3.1 million, quoting VND119 million and VND120 million, respectively.

SJC raised both buying and selling prices by VND4 million to buy plain gold rings at VND116.5 million per tael and sell them at VND119.5 million per tael.

On the global front, gold settled at $3,423.4 an ounce in New York on April 21, up $96.4 compared to pre-Easter levels. By the morning of April 22, spot gold on Kitco surged to $3,475 an ounce—equivalent to about VND109.2 million per tael when converted—still VND11.2–13.2 million per tael lower than local gold bar and 9999 gold ring prices.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

SJC gold 9999 gold rings SJC gold bars plain gold rings Domestic gold prices global gold prices

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn