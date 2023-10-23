Man arrested for trafficking 18,000 drug pills across Vietnam-Laos border

The suspect confessed that the seized items were synthetic drugs he had purchased from an unidentified Laotian individual across the border, with the intent of transporting them to Dong Ha City in Quang Tri Province for profit.

On the morning of October 23, the Drug and Crime Prevention Department of the Quang Tri Province Border Guard Command reported successful cooperation with relevant agencies in the execution of Operation QT623. This operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect involved in the illegal purchase, transportation, and smuggling of drugs across the border. They seized a total of 18,000 synthetic drug tablets.

Initial reports indicate that at 6:30 a.m. on October 23, at kilometer point 40+400 along National Highway 9, in the area under Sub-village 2, Krong Klang Town, Dakrong District, Quang Tri Province, law enforcement authorities caught suspect Ho A Kinh, 27, residing in Lang Vay Village, Tan Lap Commune, Huong Hoa District, Quang Tri Province, in the act of illicitly transporting narcotics.

The items confiscated at the scene consist of 18,000 pink cylindrical-shaped pills bearing the brand WY, one motorcycle with license plate 74H1-156.62, and various associated evidence.

After a swift interrogation, the suspect, Ho A Kinh, confessed that the seized items were synthetic drugs he had purchased from an unidentified Laotian individual across the border, with the intent of transporting them to Dong Ha City in Quang Tri Province for profit. However, law enforcement authorities apprehended him en route.

Presently, the case is under investigation, being further explored, and processed in accordance with the law by the Drug and Crime Prevention Department of the Quang Tri Province Border Guard Command in collaboration with relevant agencies.