Luu Binh Nhuong arrested for charge of extortion of property

Luu Binh Nhuong has been charged and temporarily detained for investigation regarding the offense of "Extortion of property" in a case that took place in Thai Binh Province.

On the morning of November 15, the Police Investigation Agency of Thai Binh Province announced that, on November 14, they had decided to initiate legal proceedings, issued an arrest warrant for temporary detention, and obtained a search warrant for the residence and workplace of Luu Binh Nhuong, 60, in Tay Ho District, Hanoi City for the investigation of the offense of "Extortion of Property," as specified in Article 170 of the Penal Code.

The stated decisions and orders have received approval from the People's Procuracy of Thai Binh Province.

This outcome stems from the expanded investigation into the case of Pham Minh Cuong, 37, often referred to as Cuong "quat," a three-time offender residing in Thuy Xuan Commune, Thai Thuy District, Thai Binh Province, for the offense of "Extortion of Property" under Clause 4, Article 170 of the Penal Code.

In the course of apprehension and search operations, the Investigation Police Agency of Thai Binh Province seized various objects and documents indicating legal violations to serve the expanded investigation into the case.

Presently, the Investigation Police Agency of Thai Binh Province is actively pursuing the expansion of the investigation following regulations.