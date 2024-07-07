Health

Low birth rate, rapid population aging seen in HCMC

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department yesterday announced that the city is classified among the 21 provinces and cities with low birth rates nationwide.

sinh con.webp
Low birth rate, rapid population aging is seen in HCMC

Specifically, in 2023, the average number of children per woman of childbearing age in the city was 1.32. Given the high urbanization rate, prolonged low birth rates can lead to significant consequences such as rapid population aging, labor shortages, and impacts on social welfare.

Currently, HCMC is entering a phase of population aging, with over 1.1 million people aged 60 and above (accounting for 12.05 percent of the population). Population aging in the city is greatly influenced by low birth rates, low mortality rates, and increasing average life expectancy. Longer post-retirement lifespans are putting pressure on the healthcare system and pension support.

Population aging also results in a decline in the working-age population, leading to changes in occupational structures and increased economic burdens on younger workers.

Addressing these challenges adequately will be crucial for the city’s future development.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

rapid population aging in HCMC the city’s future development low birth rates low mortality rates

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn