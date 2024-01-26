Lots of people hospitalized due to bitter cold weather

Recently, many hospitals have received numerous patients suffering from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, stroke and carbon monoxide poisoning from charcoal for heat.

Hospitals report surge in patients due to the ongoing extreme cold spell.

In particular, the Lang Son Provincial General Hospital and Loc Binh District Health Center in Lang Son Province reported that the health conditions of three patients who got carbon monoxide poisoning after burning charcoal in a closed room for heat have stabilized.

Information from the Bac Kan Provincial General Hospital showed that from January 22 to January 25, the hospital received more than 100 patients.

Over half of these cases are respiratory and cardiovascular diseases along with a rapid increase in stroke cases, mostly for elderly people with underlying health conditions.

In recent two days, the Ky Anh Town General Hospital in Ha Tinh Province received six cases who get carbon monoxide poisoning while using charcoal in their rooms for heat.

After receiving intensive treatment, the health conditions of the patients have gradually stabilized.

Currently, the entire Northern region has been suffering from extreme cold weather with temperatures falling to below 10 degrees Celsius.

Tens of thousands of students have had to take a break from school to avoid the cold.

A thick layer of heavy ice and hoar frost has occurred on the tops of Mau Son (Lang Son Province), Phia Oac (Cao Bang Province) and other places like Phieng Phang (Ba Be, Bac Kan), Xin Cai (Meo Vac, Ha Giang), Thuong Ha (Bao Lac, Cao Bang), Lung Cu (Dong Van, Ha Giang) and Nhiu Co San (Bat Xat, Lao Cai) with temperatures of below zero degree Celsius.

On the peak of Mau Son Mountain, the temperature dropped down to minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Amid the bitter cold days, thousands of tourists have been flocking to the peak of Mau Son Mountain to watch ice and take photos.

According to a report from the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on January 25, the persistent frost and extreme cold spell has killed at least 38 livestock in Cao Bang, Dien Bien and Bac Kan provinces.

By Van Phuc, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong