Leaders send congratulatory letters on anniversary of VN-France diplomatic ties

President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have exchanged congratulatory letters with their French counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne, respectively, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties (April 12, 1973-2023).

Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his letters of congratulations to President of the Senate Gerard Larcher and President of the National Assembly Yael Braun Pivet.

Also on the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent his letter of congratulations to French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.