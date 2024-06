President To Lam on June 5 sent greetings to King Frederik X of Denmark on the occasion of Denmark’s Constitution Day (June 5).

Denmark's national flag (Photo: The Copenhagen Tales)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended congratulations to his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Danish Parliament Søren Gade.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son offered greetings to his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

VNA