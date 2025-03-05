Law amendment helps exported goods overcome new barriers

A consultation conference on amending and supplementing the Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy was held in Hanoi on March 5 morning.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade hosted the conference in the context of the trend of international environmental policies and the demand for green transition.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the amendments and supplementation aim to help Vietnamese businesses adapt to the stringent standards from major export markets such as Europe and the United States, as well as ensure the country's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Attending and delivering a speech at the conference, Director General of the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Lam Giang informed that after 15 years of enforcement, the Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy has revealed several shortcomings and needs adjustments to align with current realities.

In the context of increasing global greenhouse gas emission controls, a series of new environmental regulations will take effect, notably the European Union's carbon tax in 2026 and the green passport requirement for textiles, posing significant challenges for Vietnam's key export industries such as textiles, footwear, plastics, steel, electricity, electronics and seafood processing.

Meanwhile, markets like the United States, Europe, the Republic of Korea and some ASEAN countries have already established support mechanisms for businesses innovating technologies to meet environmental requirements. However, Vietnam currently lacks strong financial policies to help businesses convert to energy-efficient and low-emission production models.

Therefore, the amended law will move toward strengthening mandatory regulations and sanctions instead of merely encouraging compliance as before.

This is one of the key factors in implementing National Power Development Plan VIII and ensuring a sustainable energy supply.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is currently posting the draft content on the portals of the Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to collect public feedback before finalizing it for submission to the National Assembly for review.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong