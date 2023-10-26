Largest, most modern data center in Vietnam comes into operation



With a total surface area of 23,000m2 to accommodate 2,000 racks, VNPT IDC Hoa Lac earns the Uptime Tier III Certification of Design Documents (TCDD), Constructed Facility (TCCF), and in the future the Certification of Operational Sustainability (TCOS). Using equipment from famous manufacturers like Cumin, Hitachi, or Siemens, VNPT IDC Hoa Lac can offer mega-speed of 2Gbps/rack for domestic connections and 0.5Gbps/rack for international ones.



VNPT IDC Hoa Lac has an N+1 backup system to ensure stable operation even when there are maintenance events. The 6-layer security monitoring system Data Hall reaches international standards to ensure the highest level of data safety for clients.

The human resources working in this center are professionally trained and have a lot of experience in the field in order to provide customer support 24/7. They are always available to help clients to upgrade the chosen packages when needed.



In the grand opening ceremony, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung stated that his ministry pays special attention to the growth of the digital infrastructure in the country (telecoms, IoT, technological services, digital platforms). Data infrastructure is the most important among them, and telecoms carriers should invest in this matter for more development space.

The Minister informed that Vietnam has a faster data growth rate than the global one. The country now owns 39 data centers of different scales, but each year it needs to open 5 such centers as VNPT IDC Hoa Lac to satisfy the growing demands of the community.



“Since data is the vital resource in the digital economy, the prosperity of a nation in the future depends on data processing and storing. Big data will become the largest industry. Thus, domestic telecoms enterprises must have a suitable vision on data processing to answer the needs of both the Government, businesses, and society. This is also a logical way to attract more foreign companies to Vietnam”, said the Minister.



Minister Hung encouraged domestic businesses to favor Vietnamese cloud computing and data services, especially when the national ones have met even the strictest criteria in the world and offered competitive prices. He proposed that instead of trying to run their own rather ineffective data centers or IT systems, ministries, state agencies, and local authorities should choose professional data service units for cost efficiency and safety.

This is also a chance for domestic data service providers to develop and become even more professional, he concluded.