Largest irrigation sluice in Central region about to operate

Construction units have successfully installed and are currently testing three sluice gates each weighing over 200 tons.

Three sluice gates of Len River irrigation project have been installed successfully and are under test.

Construction units have successfully installed and are currently testing three sluice gates each weighing over 200 tons which are the most important and challenging component of the irrigation sluice system on the Len River (the Len River irrigation sluice) in Nga Son and Hau Loc districts, Thanh Hoa Province.

The Len River irrigation sluice is the largest saltwater intrusion prevention and freshwater preservation work in the Central region and the country’s second-largest following the Cai Lon - Cai Be sluice in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

This is part of the Len River irrigation system upgrade project which started construction in June 2021 with an investment capital exceeding VND630 billion (US$24.5 million). The Central Management Board of Irrigation Projects under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is the main investor.

At the current time, the project reaches more than 90 percent of the construction volume and it is expected to be put into trial operation and handed over by the end of 2024.

Upon completion, the sluice for preventing saltwater intrusion and preserving freshwater for agricultural production and people’s daily life along with the Len River irrigation system will provide water for approximately 613,000 people, over 18,800 hectares of agricultural land, more than 4,400 hectares of aquaculture, 460,000 livestock, about 1,600 hectares of industrial zones.

In addition, it will facilitate roadway and waterway transportation connections and contribute to improving the ecological environment.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong