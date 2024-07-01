Law

Largest ever synthetic drugs via air transport seized

The Hanoi Customs coordinated with the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department of the Hanoi Police and the North Hanoi Customs Sub-department to seize the largest ever synthetic drugs illegally transported from Germany to Vietnam on air route.

According to the information from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, to timely prevent and arrest drug trafficking rings, the Anti-Drug Control Team of the Hanoi Customs proposed the Hanoi Customs preside over this case and coordinate with the PC04 the North Hanoi Customs Sub-department to combat crimes illegally transporting drugs from Germany to Vietnam through Noi Bai International Airport.

As of June 4, police arrested four drug traffickers and seized approximately 179 kilograms of synthetic drugs (MDMA) transported illegally from Germany to Vietnam through Noi Bai International Airport.

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the drug trafficking haul is a landmark case with the biggest-ever drug seizure via air transport. Currently, functional agencies perform further investigations.

There are the confiscated drugs at the site.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

