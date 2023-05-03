Large-scale field model needs suitable policies to overcome obstacles

SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Director Nguyen Nhu Cuong of the Crop Production Department regarding the State’s possible policies to help maintain, expand, and better exploit the large-scale field model.

Related News Empowering large-scale fields via cooperation

Director Nguyen Nhu Cuong of the Crop Production Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development explained the two primary reasons for the surface area shrinkage of large-scale fields nationwide. Firstly, the economic potential of business partners is not strong enough to support farmers in the aspects of seed and fertilizer provision as well as technique guidance. In addition, the link between the former and the latter is rather loose, mostly not based on legally valid contracts but spoken agreements.

Discussing the ways that such agricultural enterprises like Loc Troi, Trung An have been able to nurture the growth of large-scale rice fields in the Mekong Delta until now, Director Cuong commented that they have successfully addressed the above issues. Not only do they own sufficient capital to support farmers, but they have also signed specific contracts with rice growers, foreign rice buyers for stable high prices. Some even create cooperatives to strengthen this link with farmers.

Stressing that capital lack is one key factor for the shrinkage of large-scale fields in Vietnam, the Director voiced that it is necessary to introduce a strong supporting policy by the State. For instance, it could introduce a credit support package with a lower interest rate than the one in the market and more flexibility (lending money through alliance contracts between businesses and cooperatives). Enterprises can use this loan to invest in plant growing (buying seeds, fertilizer, pesticide, herbicide) to distribute to farmers; then buy rice at the harvesting time.

Alternatively, the State can launch a short-term credit package for farmers to invest in their own plant growing process as long as these people are referred by a cooperative and have a contract with a business for output guarantee.

Evaluating the role of agricultural cooperative lately, Director Cuong said that this organization is extremely effective to address the three major obstacles of the Vietnamese agriculture: small-scale, fragmented, and spontaneous. Participating in a cooperative, farmers must follow a specific crop growing procedure under a formal plan.

Nevertheless, for a cooperative to thrive, its leaders must have administration capability and sufficient experience, along with strong capital. Farmers and enterprises must consider a cooperative as a legal entity, and thus the contract between an enterprise and a cooperative as a business one. It is completely different from spoken agreements between farmers themselves and enterprises, with no legal responsibilities at all, which might be harmful to either partner when the other break this agreement.

As to the direction of the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry to encourage large-scale fields in the country, Director Cuong shared that this Ministry is preparing the project ‘1 million hectares of high-quality rice field and green growth in the Mekong Delta’.

To be submitted to the Government this year, the project is based on the large-scale field model, with clear criteria on field linking, business partners, identification of the requirements of businesses and farmers in this partnership. From those ideas, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry proposes that the State should introduce policies and support packages to both farmers and businesses.