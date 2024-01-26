Large commercial complex to be built alongside Vietnam - China border

A complex of commercial, tourism, financial - banking, and advanced technology facilities worth over US$350 million in total is set to be built in the vicinity of Tan Thanh Border Gate, the northern province of Lang Son.

The contract signing ceremony between the Thang Long Investment JSC and the Lirui Group in Lang Son province on January 26 (Photo: baolangson.vn)

The Thang Long Investment JSC of Vietnam and the Lirui Group of China signed a cooperation contract for this project, expected to be a model of its kind along the two countries’ border, in Lang Son city on January 26.

Chairman of the Lirui Group Liang Zhong said his business is the largest in the border gate operating sector of China. The contract aims to make use of its experience as well as financial and technological advantages to turn the Tan Thanh and Coc Nam border gates of Vietnam into smart and modern ones for distributing farm produce and mechanical - electronic products, and into an important zone of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

General Director of the Thang Long Investment JSC Nguyen Xuan Tien voiced his hope that the two businesses will continue receiving assistance from Lang Son authorities so that their project will be carried out quickly and effectively.

He called for a special mechanism to be issued to help capitalize on the special advantages of Tan Thanh Border Gate.

