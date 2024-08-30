Business

Large amount of materials imported through Lao Cai border province

SGGPO

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien noted that the volume of materials imported through the Northern border province of Lao Cai gateway is substantial.

bt-nguyen-hong-dien-tham-cua-khau-kim-thanh-1-4315.jpeg.webp
Minister Nguyen Hong Dien at the Kim Thanh border gate in Lao Cai Province

According to information from the Ministry, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien is currently conducting field surveys across various regions to evaluate import-export activities.

During the visit to Kim Thanh border gate in Lao Cai Province, he convened a meeting with local leaders to discuss strategies for enhancing trade and economic benefits.

In the meeting, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien emphasized the significant progress and advantages of Lao Cai Province, noting that local exports have more than doubled compared to the same period last year, while the national growth reached only 15.7 percent. Additionally, the import turnover through Lao Cai border gates has surged by 50 percent, significantly outpacing the national increase of 18.5 percent.

The Minister assessed that the volume of imports is not solely for Lao Cai Province but serves the nation adding that this indicates a clear rise in the imported materials necessary for production through this gateway.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien's survey trip not only focused on impressive export achievements but also expanded to the fields of mineral exploitation and clean energy development.

According to reports, Lao Cai Province is implementing many large power projects and 25 small hydropower projects, while also focusing on deep processing of minerals.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien stated that with its strategic location and resources, Lao Cai Province is on track to become an important economic center, not only in the fields of minerals and energy but also in trade and logistics.

xe.webp
Trucks at the border gate

At a working session with leaders of Lao Cai Province, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien particularly emphasized the importance of investing in logistics infrastructure development, including the warehouse system at Lao Cai border economic zone.

This aims not only to facilitate the flow of goods but also to effectively exploit the economic potential of the border area. The goal is to build Lao Cai into a strategic trade connection center that is not only between Vietnam and ASEAN countries with the Southwest-China region but also extends to Eastern European markets.

Previously, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien had similar survey trips to the provinces of Kon Tum, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Thai Nguyen, and Bac Kan.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

logistics infrastructure development Lao Cai border economic zone Southwest-China region

