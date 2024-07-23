Laos declares national mourning for Vietnam's Party leader

Laos is scheduled to observe a national mourning for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25 and 26, Minister and head of the Lao Prime Minister's Office Bouakhong Nammavong announced.

Laos is scheduled to observe a national mourning for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25 and 26, Minister and head of the Lao Prime Minister's Office Bouakhong Nammavong announced at a press conference in Vientiane on July 22.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong

The Vietnamese leader passed away in Hanoi on July 19. He was 80.

The announcement states that the Party General Secretary made significant contributions to the unceasing development of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and peoples of the two countries.

His passing is a loss of a close and trusted friend to the Party, State, and people of Laos. Therefore, the Lao Party and Government decided to observe state mourning in Laos and at the countries' embassies and diplomatic missions abroad on July 25 - 26 by flying flags at half-mast and suspending all forms of entertainment activities.

According to the announcement, the Lao Government has entrusted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Office, Commission for External Relations, and relevant agencies to prepare for a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State led by the General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos to attend the funeral for the deceased in Hanoi.

The bodies will coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos to prepare for delegations to come to pay respect, write in the funeral book, and lay wreaths at the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane. They were also assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies to inform the embassies and diplomatic missions of Laos abroad to pay homage to the late leader at Vietnam's representative bodies in the host countries.

VNA