US Ambassador visits, engages in sports activities with AO victims in Da Nang

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper and a delegation of US veterans visited the center for Agent Orange/dioxin victims and unfortunate children in the central city of Da Nang on September 6.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

During the event, the ambassador and delegates offered gifts, expressed their support, and participated in cultural and sporting activities with the children.

In his remarks, Knapper stressed that children of both the US and Vietnam represent their future. The US remains committed to supporting and standing side by side with Vietnam in its path to become a strong, independent, and resilient country.

Nguyen Van An, Chairman of the municipal Association of Victims of AO/Dioxin and Director of the center, noted that the facility currently cares for 90 children, all of whom are victims of the war. It provides them with opportunities for play, education, vocational training, and health improvement.

Visits from such delegations bring significant joy and encouragement to the children, helping them overcome difficulties and thrive, he said.

VNA