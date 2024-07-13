Lao media extensively cover Vietnamese President’s visit

Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to Laos on July 11 and 12 continued grabbing the headlines of the media in the neighbouring country.

The front page of the Pasaxon newspaper on July 12 features many stories about Vietnamese President To Lam's state visit. (Photo: VNA)

The online version of Pasaxon, the official organ of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, has published many articles about the visit and the two countries’ relations.

The articles wrote that during meetings between President Lam and senior leaders of Laos, they affirmed the consistent importance attached and the highest priority given to the reinforcement of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, considering this as a priceless asset and a vital factor of the revolution in each country.

Pathet Lao, a newspaper of the Lao News Agency, has also extensively reported the visit which, it said, aimed to enhance and develop the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries’ Parties, States, and people.

On its front page on July 11, the newspaper ran an article stressing that Laos and Vietnam are neighbours which share a borderline and long-standing cooperation. Throughout the resistance wars for national salvation, the two countries always stood side by side with each other to fight against common enemies and stayed cohesive, which became an incomparable close-knit relationship.

That tradition, founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, has been unceasingly consolidated and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders, according the writing.

It noted that the Lao and Vietnamese Parties, States, and people have jointly built up the friendship in various areas, especially political and diplomatic relations which have obtained significant results.

Amid complex developments of the regional and international situation, President Lam’s visit reflected Vietnam’s support for Laos’s efforts to achieve national reform and construction targets, thus contributing to national development and the successful implementation of the resolution of the 11th LPRP National Congress. The trip’s outcomes will help strengthen the two countries’ special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, Pathet Lao wrote.

Besides, the national radio and television stations, along with many other media agencies of Laos have also reserved wide coverage for the Vietnamese leader and delegation’s activities during the visit.

