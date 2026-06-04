Lao, Cambodian Prime Ministers to visit Vietnam for ASEAN Future Forum

At the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone will visit Vietnam and attend the forum from June 7-9.
Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will pay his visit and participate in the event from June 8-9.
The ASEAN Future Forum 2026, themed “Shaping Our Shared Future: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centered Development,” is scheduled to take place on June 9-10.
This is a major high-level multilateral diplomatic event, drawing the participation of senior leaders from Vietnam and ASEAN member states, alongside representatives from international organizations, research institutes, and businesses.