Lao, Cambodian Prime Ministers to visit Vietnam for ASEAN Future Forum

The Prime Ministers of Laos and Cambodia will pay official visits to Vietnam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2026) in Hanoi next week, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs chairs an international press conference on the ASEAN Future Forum 2026. (Photo: VGP)

At the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone will visit Vietnam and attend the forum from June 7-9.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will pay his visit and participate in the event from June 8-9.

The ASEAN Future Forum 2026, themed “Shaping Our Shared Future: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centered Development,” is scheduled to take place on June 9-10.

This is a major high-level multilateral diplomatic event, drawing the participation of senior leaders from Vietnam and ASEAN member states, alongside representatives from international organizations, research institutes, and businesses.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Dung Trang