Lang Son import-export turnover surges in first nine months

Lang Son province's total import and export turnover hit US$46.36 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

At the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son Province. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board, Lang Son province's total import and export turnover hit US$46.36 billion in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 29.5 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

The total import and export turnover through Lang Son Province reached US$46.36 billion in the first nine months of 2024, up 29.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Dong Dang-Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone's Management Board.

Of this, the goods declared at the provincial Customs Department amounted to US$4 billion, marking an increase of 10.4 percent year-on-year.

Customs forces at Lang Son border gates have implemented numerous synchronised and effective measures to streamline administrative processes. As a result, import and export activities along the border have remained stable at five border gates and two specialised routes, with an average capacity of around 1,300 vehicle trips per day, peaking at nearly 1,500 trips.

To further enhance customs clearance efficiency, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed Decision No 1009/QĐ-TTg on 19 September, approving an adjustment to plans for the construction of the Dong Dang - Lang Son Economic Zone through 2045.

The adjustment aims to solidify Dong Dang - Lang Son Economic Zone’s position as the country’s most vital land trade gateway and a significant transit point connecting China, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations.

The planning adjustment also seeks to promote Lang Son’s urban development into a green border city, integrated with an intelligent border gate system and modern infrastructure.

In the remaining months of the year, the Lang Son People’s Committee will intensify dialogues and exchanges with local Chinese authorities to address any difficulties and agree on solutions to enhance the customs clearance capacity at border gates, particularly during the year-end peak season leading up to the Tet (Lunar New Year).

To boost export activities in the final quarter, representatives from the Lang Son Customs Department stated that the unit has directed customs sub-departments at border gates to continue facilitating businesses' import - export procedures.

Lang Son Customs will also establish working groups to engage and invite companies involved in importing vehicles, production machinery, electronic equipment and finished steel and aluminium products to complete customs procedures at the province's border gates.

To minimise additional costs for businesses, Lang Son Customs will actively coordinate with other functional forces to improve customs clearance capacity and maximise convenience for businesses engaging in import - export activities in the region.

VNA