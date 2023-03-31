Lam Dong to clarify activities at Samten Hills Da Lat

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Vu Chien Thang has just sent a letter to the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province on a working plan with the locality related to the state management on belief and religious activities.

As scheduled, an interdisciplinary delegation of the Central will have a working session with the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and relevant agencies from April 10 to April 12 to access and come to an agreement on a solution for the cultural and spiritual tourism site Samten Hills Da Lat, invested by Kim Phat Production and Trading Company Limited before submitting reports to the Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the passing time, there have been many reflections related to the religious works of Kim Phat Trading and Production Company in Tu Tra Commune, Don Duong District.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Lam Dong Province asked that relevant departments, agencies and localities to make reports on issues related to the investment and construction of Kim Phat Company’s project.

Particularly, the Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for clarifying the purpose, capital sources and investment scale of this project. Meanwhile, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment is assigned to clarify the land allocation, land lease, conversion of land use purposes and land use management.

The Department of Construction is assigned to clarify the issuance of building permits for this project’s working items; to check, monitor and manage security and order at the construction site.

Besides, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has to clarify the organization of receiving the Guinness World Record for the Buddhist prayer wheel 'Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek', ticket sale and putting the project into exploitation.

The Department of Public Security of Lam Dong Province will make a report on the security and order and the residence of foreigners at the project. The Don Duong District People's Committee will also report on state management of land, construction, security and order, sightseeing, convalescence, religious activities and so on.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Lam Dong Province asked for proposals and recommendations related to Kim Phat Company’s projects from the departments, agencies and the People's Committee of Don Duong District in the upcoming time.

Regarding activities at Samten Hills Da Lat, many events took place from February 27 to March 12 such as the inauguration ceremony of Samten Hills Da Lat cultural and spiritual tourist site; a ceremony to receive the Certificate of Cultural and Spiritual Space for Samten Hills Da Lat awarded by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations; the ceremony of inaugurating the prayer wheel 'Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek' and receiving the Guinness World Records for the prayer wheel; cultural art exchange between Vietnam and Ladakh (India); a praying ceremony for peace and prosperity and so on.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province granted an investment certificate for the project of Kim Phat Production and Trading Company Limited in 2007 for the first time; by 2019, the project’s investment certificate was granted again with the adjustment of purposes of afforestation, taking care of planted forests, managing and protecting forests; raising dairy cows and developing dairy cow breeds; agricultural production; building milk processing factory; sightseeing, entertainment, accommodation for tourists and so on.

However, in the process of investment, the investor proposed to adjust its name to “The spiritual cultural tourist site”.

After the project has been inaugurated and operated, the Samten Hills Da Lat cultural and spiritual tourist site has been known on social networks by the other names "Indian temple" or "Tibetan temple". Thousands of tourists from all over the world gathered at the site to visit, take check-in photos.

However, The site is not recognize as a religious establishment but instead as an eco-tourism site and resort in combination with spiritual culture.