Labor cooperation important part of Vietnam-UAE ties: PM

Labor cooperation is an important field that helps connect the two economies and bolster the comprehensive collaboration between Vietnam and the UAE, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Receiving the UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al-Awar in Dubai on December 1 as part of the working trip to the UAE, PM Chinh spoke highly of the working session between Vietnamese Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al-Awar, and the signing of an MoU on labor cooperation between the two sides.

Chinh said the MoU helps complete a legal framework for both countries to step up collaboration in the field, and better ensure the legitimate rights of Vietnamese workers in the UAE.

He suggested the UAE side join hands with the Vietnamese Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to evaluate the UAE’s labor demand and build a labor cooperation plan based on Vietnam’s labor structure, sectors that the UAE is in need of workers, requirements on labor quality, and periods of implementation.

The PM asked the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization to assist Vietnam in training workers in not only skills and professional ethics but also the culture, practice, and regulations of the UAE.

Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al-Awar, for his part, said the UAE has a high demand for migrant workers, and affirmed that Vietnamese laborers have made significant contributions to the country’s labor market.

Agreeing with PM Chinh’s recommendations, he said he would work together with the MoLISA to outline specific plans to bring more Vietnamese workers to the UAE and suggested helping vocational centers in Vietnam with human resources training, especially in foreign language, regulations, and culture.

On December 2, PM Chinh hosted receptions for several leaders of economic groups specializing in energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Meeting with leaders of Equinor energy company headquartered in Norway, PM Chinh welcomed the firm’s intention to cooperate with Vietnamese partners to develop renewable energy in the country. He asked Equinor to work closely with Vietnamese partners to study the development of renewable energy in Vietnam, focusing on energy sources and transmission.

The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always protects legitimate rights and interests, and creates favorable conditions for foreign investors, including Equinor, to do business in the country in the spirit of “harmonized benefits, shared risks”.

Equinor leaders said the company wants to branch out offshore wind power in Vietnam, and hopes that the Southeast Asian country will complete legal institutions to facilitate its investment.

Chinh also met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who is also a member of the management board of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and several other executives of the group.

At the meeting, the business executives said Abu Dhabi Ports Group is a subsidiary of the conglomerate IHC, which has invested in Vietnam through TTEK Company in the fields of customs technologies, and digital payment solutions.

The IHC wants to expand investment in the country in seaports, logistics, digital transformation, smart urban areas, and non-tariff zones, they said.

PM Chinh said infrastructure development is among the three breakthroughs that Vietnam is carrying out to boost its socio-economy, so the country welcomes the IHC’s investments, especially those in seaports and logistics infrastructure.

He took the occasion to thank the group for supporting Vietnam in the implementation of several digital transformation projects, saying Vietnam looks forward to the group’s investment in science-technology, research and development activities, and innovation, among others.