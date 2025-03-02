Knee osteoarthritis affects young people due to heavy lifting, incorrect sitting

The growing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in young adults is driven by heavy lifting and improper sitting habits.

Doctors perform a knee replacement surgery

Osteoarthritis can cause significant pain and mobility limitations, impacting individuals' quality of life.

In 1990, approximately 256 million people worldwide had osteoarthritis, a number that surged to 595 million by 2020—an increase of 132 percent. By 2050, this figure is projected to approach 1 billion.

Experts at the recent online exchange program, “New Knee Replacement Technique – Early Return to Normal Life,” organized by Hoan My Orthopedic and Spine Trauma Center, highlighted alarming forecasts that by 2050, osteoarthritis cases are expected to rise by 74.9 percent in the knee, 48.65 percent in the hand, 78.6 percent in the hip, and 95.1 percent in other joints, including the elbow and shoulder.

Dr. Tang Ha Nam Anh, Director of Hoan My Orthopedic and Spine Trauma Center, highlighted that Vietnamese people are particularly prone to knee damage. "Certain conditions, if not properly treated—such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout, or ankylosing spondylitis in its peripheral form—can lead to knee damage and, in most cases, osteoarthritis," he explained. He attributed the high prevalence of osteoarthritis in Vietnam to daily activities, heavy lifting, and improper sitting posture.

Dr. Nam Anh also noted that traditional knee replacement methods primarily focused on enabling simple circular motion, often making it difficult for patients to regain a natural sense of movement post-surgery. However, the medial pivot artificial knee joint offers a significant improvement by allowing inward and outward rotation of up to 15 degrees. This design more accurately mimics the natural biomechanics of the knee, enhancing stability during activities such as climbing stairs and walking, reducing the risk of dislocation, and significantly improving overall mobility.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan