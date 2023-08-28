Kindergartens need to proactively conduct precautionary measures for HFMD

Amid the complicated hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health gave recommendations on the disease preventive measures on August 27.

Particularly, the department recommended both adults and children take proactively and strictly implement measures like the habit of washing hands with soap and water often, especially while handling food, before preparing food, eating meals and feeding children, after using the toilet and so on.

Kindergartens and households having children under six years of age need to proactively monitor the health of children to promptly detect and immediately take them to medical facilities for timely treatment.

As for the infectious children, it is important to be isolated for at least ten days from after symptom onset. The children should stay home when they have symptoms.

Since the beginning of 2023, the whole country has recorded more than 68,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, including 18 deaths which increased by 52.3 percent in number of case and surged by 15 cases of deaths compared to the same period in 2022.