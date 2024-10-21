Health

Just 0.4 percent of hospitals settle their hospital fees without using cash

As per the Ministry of Health’s data released yesterday, roughly 0.4 percent of hospitals settle their hospital fees without using cash.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced the results of a nationwide survey on the current status and effectiveness of applying non-cash payment methods at medical facilities.

According to Duong Huy Luong, Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management, a nationwide survey was conducted to evaluate the significance and widespread effects of non-cash hospital fee payments.

According to the findings, up to 94.4 percent of hospitals accept payment of hospital fees in both cash and non-cash forms while just 5.2 percent of hospitals continue to accept cash payments and 0.4 percent only accept non-cash payments.

Payment through QR codes constitutes 89.52 percent of the total payment methods utilized. Despite the variety of payment options available, the adoption rate of payment through the National Public Service Portal among hospitals remains relatively low at just 2.8 percent.

Furthermore, the survey indicated that the implementation of payment via the National Public Service Portal in medical facilities is hindered by several challenges, with only 6.3 percent of hospitals being prepared to adopt this method immediately due to insufficient infrastructure.

In light of these survey findings, the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management has proposed several strategies to enhance the online payment of medical examination and treatment fees. These strategies include broadening the pilot program, improving information security, and modifying tasks to facilitate the implementation of payment through the National Public Service Portal.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan

