Central region boosts measles vaccination

The central region is implementing expanded measles vaccination programs targeting the age from one to ten.

Deputy Director Vo Thu Tung of the Department of Health of Da Nang City yesterday said that from the beginning of 2025 to April 6, the locality recorded about 3,700 suspected measles cases.

Of these, some 973 patients tested positive for measles, accounting for 83.7 percent of the tested samples. The number of inpatients also increased, averaging 550 cases a month. There are currently 317 patients being treated, with 21 severe cases. Epidemiological analysis shows that 58.6 percent of patients are children who have not been fully vaccinated, 57.1 percent are school-age children.

Amidst the complex epidemiological landscape, Da Nang City has proactively implemented a comprehensive measles vaccination campaign across all 47 communes and wards, achieving a coverage rate of 96.23 percent with 21,560 children vaccinated. Furthermore, the Da Nang health system has ensured a capacity of 650-700 inpatient beds, including approximately 30 specifically designated for severe measles cases. The locality has also distributed nearly 7,000 doses of vitamin A to medical facilities and maintains a reserve of approximately 12,800 doses to support patient treatment over the subsequent six months.

Concurrently, on April 8, 2025, the Quang Binh Provincial Center for Disease Control reported that nearly 16,300 children within the province have received measles vaccinations, resulting in a coverage rate exceeding 90 percent among children aged 1 to 10. However, the report also indicated lower vaccination rates in the geographically challenging districts of Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa.

