From post-war challenges to ASEAN leader: HCMC’s healthcare transformation

Over 50 years, mirroring the remarkable trajectory of HCMC, the city’s healthcare sector has undergone a profound evolution, relentlessly striving to elevate its standards and effectively address the ever-evolving healthcare needs of its populace.

The surgical team that separated the Viet-Duc conjoined twins at Tu Du Hospital in 1988 (Photo: Archive)

Legacy of bold vision, transformative action

Inextricably linked to the very genesis and subsequent flourishing of the city that proudly bears Uncle Ho’s name, Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare system has, for the past five decades, been driven by an unwavering commitment to making significant strides in its fundamental mission of safeguarding the well-being of its people.

Truong Xuan Lieu, MD, former Director of the HCMC Department of Health, reflects on the early days following national reunification. Amidst the dual imperatives of healing the deep wounds of war and navigating the complexities of international embargoes, the city confronted a multitude of formidable challenges.

Yet, the healthcare sector, with remarkable resilience, gradually consolidated, built upon, and expanded its capabilities, drawing strength from its existing human resources and nascent infrastructure. She recalled the municipal Department of Health’s crucial post-war tasks, namely ensuring continuous medical services, tackling public health crises, and combating epidemics like malaria and polio. Simultaneously, a grassroots healthcare network was established city-wide, integrating curative and preventive medicine and addressing critical medicine shortages after liberation.

As the nation embraced the Doi Moi (Renovation) period, the city’s healthcare sector emerged as a frontrunner, rapidly adapting to evolving global trends and integrating best international practices to effectively meet the fundamental healthcare requirements of its urban population.

The period between 1986 and 2004 stands as a testament to the sector’s dynamic spirit, fueled by the bold vision and proactive initiatives of its dedicated medical professionals. During this transformative era, numerous cutting-edge medical techniques, on par with global standards, were pioneered and implemented for the first time in Vietnam, including intricate heart surgeries, advanced phaco cataract surgery, corrective procedures for cleft lip and palate, and complex spinal surgeries.

Several landmark medical events captivated the hearts and minds of people both domestically and internationally, most notably the delicate separation of the Viet-Duc conjoined twins and the joyous birth of the first three babies conceived through in vitro fertilization.

Bright spot in the country’s healthcare system According to Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, HCMC stands as a national leader in the advancement of high-level specialized medical expertise, undertaking a wide spectrum of complex procedures, effectively treating numerous critical and previously incurable diseases, while expertly accessing and mastering virtually all cutting-edge medical techniques available globally. To effectively address the increasingly sophisticated and diverse healthcare demands of the city’s residents as well as those in the southern provinces, and to contribute meaningfully to socio-economic progress, the city’s healthcare sector must continue to prioritize the development of modern, high-quality medical facilities that meet regional benchmarks, with the ultimate aspiration of becoming a preeminent specialized medical hub for the Southeast Asian region. Furthermore, it is imperative to establish distinct policy mechanisms, potentially through pilot programs, particularly in the areas of financial frameworks and the pricing of medical examination and treatment services. These mechanisms should aim for accurate and comprehensive cost accounting, ensuring the sustainable operation of hospitals and the continued advancement of specialized medical expertise.

World-class healthcare system Dustin Noel Mathis from the US joyfully shared that he is blessed with a wonderful family in Vietnam, a direct result of the successful in vitro fertilization procedure he underwent at My Duc Hospital. Having lived and worked in HCMC, he has been deeply impressed by the truly world-class caliber of its healthcare system. This is a significant reason why he has no desire to leave. The advanced medical techniques and the affordability of the services are key aspects he consistently highlights to his friends when discussing healthcare in HCMC, and he firmly believes that if this trajectory of maintenance and development continues, the healthcare system will flourish even more robustly in the future.

Striving towards regional healthcare epicenter

Assoc Prof Tang Chi Thuong, MD PhD, Director of the HCMC Department of Health informed that the healthcare workforce in the city has not only experienced rapid numerical growth but has also achieved remarkable breakthroughs in research, mastering advanced medical techniques, and aligning the level of scientific and technological expertise in the medical field with global standards, particularly in areas such as organ transplantation, laparoscopic surgery, interventional cardiology, nuclear medicine, and assisted reproductive technologies.

As a result, with its numerous upgraded general as well as specialized hospitals and medical centers, HCMC has become a sought-after destination for medical professionals from across the region and the globe seeking to learn and enhance their expertise in fields such as interventional cardiology, heart surgery, robotic laparoscopic surgery, and fetal intervention.

Beyond meeting domestic quality standards and criteria, the general and specialized hospitals throughout the city have diligently strived to attain prestigious international certifications for their medical expertise and overall hospital quality from reputable global organizations, all with the overarching goal of positioning HCMC as a leading healthcare center within the ASEAN region.

Most recently, a significant national first was achieved when several public hospitals in HCMC received world-renowned accreditation for their hospital quality. Specifically, Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital received JCI accreditation – a globally recognized standard for healthcare service quality (the US), and Hung Vuong Hospital obtained ACHS accreditation – an international benchmark for healthcare quality (Australia).

In 2024, the HCMC People’s Committee approved the project “Developing HCMC’s Healthcare System to Become an ASEAN Regional Healthcare Center from now to 2030 and beyond”. This strategic initiative not only aims to elevate the quality of healthcare services but also to realize the key objectives outlined in Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW of the Politburo regarding the direction and tasks for the development of HCMC until 2030, with a vision extending to 2045.

“From a healthcare system that once faced significant limitations, we have now successfully built a comprehensive and modern network, establishing ourselves as a major healthcare hub for the entire nation. Our healthcare workforce has not only grown rapidly in numbers but has also achieved remarkable successes in research, mastering intricate specialized techniques, and aligning the level of scientific and technological expertise in the medical field with that of several of the world’s most advanced nations in areas such as organ transplantation, laparoscopic surgery, interventional cardiology, nuclear medicine, and assisted reproduction.” Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee (at the meeting with medical staff on the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day on February 25, 2025)

By Thanh An – Translated by Thanh Tam