Job fair connects Vietnamese students, employers in Australia

The United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales, Australia (UAVS) on August 11 held a career fair that attracted business representatives and over 350 students in Australia.

The event aimed to help students get an overview of the job market in both Vietnam and Australia.

"UAVS Career Fair 2023” was held entirely in English under the model of talk show combined with a job introduction and career orientation.

Nguyen Hong Hai, Chairman of Binh Minh Group (Vietnam) and CEO of SKM Cube Company in Australia specialising in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education said that through the event, he hopes to find candidates to join the workforce because the current labour market in Australia is very difficult.

Hai said that Vietnamese students are willing to integrate, actively seek jobs, and are excellent. However, they still lack practical experience so businesses will provide further training and instruction if recruiting them.

Nguyen Duc Minh, a final-year student at Sydney University said that this a good chance for not only final-year students like him but also freshmen to seek a suitable job. "When meeting in person with employers, I find a higher possibility to get a job than meeting online."