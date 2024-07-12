Japan's defense white paper 2024 highlights Japan-Vietnam cooperation

The cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is spotlighted in Japan’s new defense white paper 2024 released on July 12.

The 10th Vietnam-Japan Defense Policy Dialogue, February 2024

Regarding defense exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam, the white paper emphasized that after the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world in November 2023, the two sides have made strong developments in the field of defense and security.

The two sides are promoting procedures towards transferring defense equipment and technology as well as discussing Official Security Assistance (OSA) and further expanding defense exchange and cooperation activities.

The paper, released on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), reviewed the development of the JSDF, particularly in the last ten years, toward meeting new requirements of rapidly changing world and regional situations.

Regarding the security environment surrounding Japan, the white paper said that the international community is facing the biggest security challenges since the World War II. It emphasized that the type of hybrid warfare will become more complex. Notably, according to the paper, global security challenges are emerging in the Indo-Pacific region and may develop more unpredictably.

Issues related to the East Sea directly affect peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and are a legitimate concern of not only Japan but also the international community, it noted.

This year's version still reserves 40 pages to mention Japan-US alliance cooperation, but uses 70 pages, instead of 50 in last year's version to describe Japan's defense and security relationships with 51 countries and organizations. Four countries were added to the list of countries promoting security and defense cooperation with Japan, including Latvia and Lithuania in the Nordic and Baltic region, Romania in Southeast Europe, and Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

In particular, for the first time the paper clearly stated that the Republic of Korea (RoK) is an important neighboring country with which Japan needs to strengthen cooperation as a partner, reflecting positive results in improving Japan- RoK relations in the field of security under the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

VNA