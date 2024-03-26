Business

Japan supports Dong Thap to develop organic agriculture

The Japanese government offered financial aid of over US$195,000 to support the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to research and develop local agricultural specialties.

The Japanese government offered financial aid of over US$195,000 to support the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to research and develop local agricultural specialties. (Photo: SGGP)

The signing ceremony for the "Project for Sustainable Community Development through Human Resource Training in the fields of Organic Agriculture, Food Processing, and Business Management" was held at the Consulate General of Japan in HCMC on March 25 by the Seed to Table - a non-profit organization with the aim of promoting eco-friendly agriculture and supporting the community development in Vietnam.

The project will support Dong Thap province in researching and developing local agricultural specialties and training the workforce to operate and manage the project in the areas of building cooperative business models, food processing, and organic agriculture development.

The project also helps the locality create new jobs, contributing to improving the livelihoods of small-scale farming households, raising awareness of environmental protection, and building sustainable development models for the province.

At the signing ceremony, Consul General of Japan to HCMC Ono Masu pledged to do his utmost to support the project in the coming time.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh

