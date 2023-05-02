Japan gives medical equipment as non-refundable aid

The handover ceremony of the first phase of medical equipment for four hospitals including the National Lung Hospital, the National Institute of Hematology - Blood Transfusion, the National Tropical Diseases Hospital, and the Da Nang C Hospital was held yesterday.

According to Mr. Sasaki Shohei, First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam who is in charge of Japan-Vietnam cooperation, this is a project of the Japanese Government with non-refundable aid to the Vietnamese Government to strengthen preventative measures against infectious diseases.

The Japanese Government conducted a tender for the procurement of 19 types of medical equipment which were given to the four hospitals in three phases. Up to now, the bidding for procurement has been completed.

Medical equipment such as defibrillators – a device that sends an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat, blood gas analyzers, ultrasound machines, portable ultrasound, active resuscitation beds in the first phase at four hospitals have been installed in infirmaries .

The medical equipment support package for four hospitals is worth more than JPY1.9 billion.