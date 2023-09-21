Italian businesses display their products at VietnamWood 2023.

The Italian Trade Commission in Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with the Acimall – Italian woodworking machinery and tools manufacturers’ association - to introduce the display area of Italian businesses at the 15th Vietnam Int'l Woodworking Industry Fair 2023- VietnamWood 2023 from September 20 to 23 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7.

At the exhibition, seven Italian businesses displayed their products while they introduced to visitors advanced and modern technologies in the wood industry, mainly focusing on wood drying and modification technology, wood processing tools, multi-blade saws, door, window and wooden floor processing machines, and surface treatment and polishing systems especially high-tech automatic machine systems for wood panels and mass timber.

The event is a desirable opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to connect and trade with Italian businesses in the industry.

Director of the Italian Trade Commission in Vietnam (ICE) Fabio De Cillis said that ICE targeted to help Italian business participants at the VietnamWood 2023 fair make practical contributions to export turnover of Italian imports by finding partners to import wood processing and processing machinery in Vietnam. The purpose of the fair, as well as ICE's efforts as an agency of the Italian government, is to build an increasingly close and effective cooperative relationship with Vietnam.

Mr. Fabio De Cillis also revealed that ICE regularly organizes trade promotion events to strengthen the relationship between Vietnamese and Italian businesses, specifically supporting Italian businesses to participate in many fairs and exhibitions in the Southeast Asian country, typically participating in the Italian exhibition area at VietnamWood this time, or supporting Vietnamese customers and importers coming to Italy to attend Italy's most important fairs.

The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy. The two countries' economies are both similar and complementary, bringing great added value when cooperating. Vietnam is currently Italy's largest trading partner in ASEAN and Italy is Vietnam's fourth largest EU partner.

This creates a strong driving force for the two countries' industries in general and the wood industry in particular to steadily develop.