Investment, Trade Promotion Conference brings mutually beneficial cooperation

The Investment and Trade Promotion Conference was held in Can Tho City on August 16 afternoon, gathering leaders from HCMC, Can Tho City and Thanh Hoa Province, to exchange and seek investment and cooperation opportunities in various fields.

The delegates take commemorative photos at the conference.

The event gathered leaders from the Can Tho City People's Committee, Thu Duc City People's Committee, Ho Chi Minh City and Thanh Hoa Provincial Business Association along with representatives of enterprises from three localities.

The conference aimed to exchange and seek investment and cooperation opportunities in various fields between Can Tho City, Thu Duc City and Thanh Hoa Province; and to introduce and promote the potential, advantages and development orientations of the three localities.

An overview of the conference.

Approximately 350 delegates from 220 businesses in the three localities participated in the conference to share messages, the potential, strengths and distinctive products of Can Tho City, the city’s planning for the period 2021-2030 and vision by 2050 with investors and businesses. The conference took place in the context that Can Tho City is piloting special policies to lure investment and advanced technologies from both domestic and international investors.

The Chairman of the Can Tho City People's Committee (center) visits an exhibition booth on the sideline of the conference.

Attending and speaking at the event, Chairman of the Can Tho City People's Committee Tran Viet Truong stated that the conference was a significant event with the goal of promoting comprehensive economic and social cooperation, creating new and extensive collaboration opportunities between Can Tho City, Thu Duc City and Thanh Hoa Province.

Additionally, that was a practical activity for businesses to strengthen linkage, cooperation, competitive advantages and development of appropriate business strategies; form relations, introduce strong products and create bridges for businesses to collaborate, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and contribute to multifaceted development, thereby driving Can Tho City closer to investors and fostering rapid and sustainable development in the future, added Mr. Tran Viet Truong.

At the conference, representatives from the three localities introduced their potential and strengths to call for investment and cooperation.

Businesses have the opportunity to exchange and seek cooperation opportunities at the conference.

Leaders and representatives from the three localities visited an exhibition space featuring 70 booths displaying typical products of businesses from the three localities.

The exhibition is part of activities to connect distributors and businesses from the three localities to meet, exchange, find partners and expand their markets.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong