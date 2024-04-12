Business

Investment in HCMC’s industrial zones tops US$190 million in Q1

Industrial and export processing zones in HCMC attracted US$191.93 million in investment in the first quarter, equivalent to 34.9 percent of the target for 2024 and 112.12 percent higher than the figure in the same period last year.

Illustrative photo (Photo: SGGP)

Of the total sum, foreign investment stood at US$176.7 million, rising 3.6-fold from a year earlier. Meanwhile, domestic investment fell 63.15 percent to VND352.42 billion (US$14 million).

Head of HEPZA Hua Quoc Hung said that in Q1, businesses based in local export processing and industrial zones operated stably. Many got orders again after facing difficulties for a long period.

Businesses in the zones posted an estimated export turnover of US$2.17 billion in Q1, up 6 percent over the same period last year. They employed about 277,000 workers, an increase of 10 percent against the end of 2023, he noted.

Vietnamplus

