Investment in HCMC’s industrial zones tops US$190 million in Q1

Of the total sum, foreign investment stood at US$176.7 million, rising 3.6-fold from a year earlier. Meanwhile, domestic investment fell 63.15 percent to VND352.42 billion (US$14 million).
Head of HEPZA Hua Quoc Hung said that in Q1, businesses based in local export processing and industrial zones operated stably. Many got orders again after facing difficulties for a long period.
Businesses in the zones posted an estimated export turnover of US$2.17 billion in Q1, up 6 percent over the same period last year. They employed about 277,000 workers, an increase of 10 percent against the end of 2023, he noted.