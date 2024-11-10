Investigation into drug use by Spanish-Vietnamese model and actress

Spanish-Vietnamese model and actress Andrea Aybar

Police officials discovered signs of drug activity at the Thu Duc City residence of Andrea Aybar and associates when paying a visit to the apartment on November 9, the Drug-related Crime Investigation Division (PC04) announced today.

The narcotics police are investigating a case involving Nguyen Thi An, also known as model and actress Andrea Aybar or An Tay, and others suspected of organizing drug use. Following tests, the police confirmed that Andrea Aybar tested positive for drugs. The investigation is ongoing, and no further results have been released yet.

In related news, Tan Binh District Police in Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with relevant units to investigate the case of Nguyen Trung Hieu (singer Chi Dan, born in 1989) and a number of people suspected of being involved in drugs.

On the evening of November 9, social media was flooded with an image of singer Chi Dan holding a drug test strip, sparking widespread speculation that the male singer had been caught using illegal substances.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan