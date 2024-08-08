Int’l VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam kicks off

The 28th International VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines Expo (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2024) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8.

At the event (Photo: SGGP)

Covering an area of 36,000sq.m, this year’s exhibition attracts the participation of 1,200 booths, an increase of 40 percent from the previous edition, from 20 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, China, and the host Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highlighted that with nearly 900 Vietnamese and international exhibitors participating, the exhibition has become a crucial trade promotion event for the food and beverage industry. It provides an opportunity for companies to showcase their products and production technologies, build brand recognition, enhance business connections, and expand both domestic and export markets.

The official highlighted Vietnam's remarkable progress in food production, particularly in processing. Once an importer, Vietnam is now a leading global producer and exporter of agricultural products such as rice, coffee, pepper, cashews, and seafood.

Besides processed food and beverages, many companies are also showcasing advanced technology equipment for processing, packaging, and labeling.

Running from August 8-10, 2024, the exhibition is offering local and international businesses a chance to engage with supply chains, explore product market opportunities, and develop sustainable production practices in response to global market demands. Besides, buyers can connect directly with manufacturers, streamlining the process and saving time for producers and distributors.

VNA