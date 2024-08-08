Business

Int’l VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam kicks off

The 28th International VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines Expo (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2024) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8.

918b017c38269c78c537-8254.jpg.jpg
At the event (Photo: SGGP)

Covering an area of 36,000sq.m, this year’s exhibition attracts the participation of 1,200 booths, an increase of 40 percent from the previous edition, from 20 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, China, and the host Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highlighted that with nearly 900 Vietnamese and international exhibitors participating, the exhibition has become a crucial trade promotion event for the food and beverage industry. It provides an opportunity for companies to showcase their products and production technologies, build brand recognition, enhance business connections, and expand both domestic and export markets.

The official highlighted Vietnam's remarkable progress in food production, particularly in processing. Once an importer, Vietnam is now a leading global producer and exporter of agricultural products such as rice, coffee, pepper, cashews, and seafood.

Besides processed food and beverages, many companies are also showcasing advanced technology equipment for processing, packaging, and labeling.

Running from August 8-10, 2024, the exhibition is offering local and international businesses a chance to engage with supply chains, explore product market opportunities, and develop sustainable production practices in response to global market demands. Besides, buyers can connect directly with manufacturers, streamlining the process and saving time for producers and distributors.

VNA

Tags

Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam#

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn