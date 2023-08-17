INTERPOL's most wanted US citizens arrested in Vietnam

Two dangerous US suspects with INTERPOL's red notice have been arrested in HCMC and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak as a result of cooperation between Vietnamese and US law enforcement forces.

According to the US Consulate General in HCMC, the arrestees are Polie Phan, who was sought after for allegations related to a double murder case in Houston in January this year, and his accomplice Jaiden Nguyen. Phan was captured in HCMC while Nguyen was arrested in Dak Lak’s Buon Ma Thuot city.

Their arrest ended a four-month trans-national campaign following the red notice, which is a request to law enforcement forces worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

US Consul General Susan Burns said the collaboration between the Vietnamese and US forces help ensure safety for both nations. The capture and handover of the two suspects have proved the effectiveness of cooperation between the inter-sectoral agencies involved and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s speedy engagement in the campaign.

The nations’ commitments to collaboratively addressing the criminal case will set a precedent for future joint efforts serving their common goals of upholding justice and enhancing social safety, said the diplomat.