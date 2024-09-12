International support pours in for relief in Typhoon Yagi’s aftermath

Australia, Japan, the US and the ASEAN inter-governmental organization for disaster relief have confirmed their assistance.

International relief for people affected by flash floods and landslides following Typhoon Yagi is being delivered to Vietnam.

The US diplomatic mission in Vietnam is committed to providing US$1 million in emergency humanitarian aid via the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The first shipment of aid supplies for flood victims from the Australian Government touched down at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi on September 11 evening, reported the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Australia has delivered its first batch of emergency relief supplies to Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of Australian Embassy)

The supplies include a vast array of critical items, including 264 personal hygiene kits, 120 kitchen sets, 264 home repair kits, 600 blankets, 600 sleeping mats, 522 canvas covers and 360 mosquito nets.

Australia has announced an initial aid package worth 3 million Australian dollars for Vietnam in response to the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, including humanitarian assistance, emergency relief supplies and other essential services.

The ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) also scheduled the delivery of a substantial aid package on September 13-14. The consignment will comprise 2,002 household tool kits and 1,008 home repair kits, 1,015 kitchen utensils and 3,031 personal hygiene kits.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio also sends his condolences for the devastating impacts of Typhoon Yagi on Vietnam, in a letter addressed to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh via Japan’s ambassador to Vietnam on Wednesday.

PM Kishida underlines that the Japanese government stands by to help Vietnam overcome and recover from the consequences of the typhoon.

On September 16-17, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to deliver 40 portable water filters and 200 multi-purpose plastic canvas covers.

As of 5:30 p.m. on September 11, 179 people were confirmed dead and 145 others missing, an increase of 32 since the earlier report at 11 am, according to the VDDMA.

The flooding has inundated 54,051 houses across various localities, with the damage continuing to mount.

At 1:04 p.m. the same day, a helicopter operated by the Northern Helicopter Company from the Ministry of National Defense’s Brigade 18 took off from Gia Lam airport in Hanoi, carrying essential relief supplies, including drinking water, dry food, milk and instant noodles. It landed in Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang an hour later.

Weather permitting, three additional helicopters from Regiment 916 of Air Division 371 are set to deliver aid to flood-affected areas in Yen Bai and Cao Bang.

Local authorities are prioritizing search and rescue efforts for the missing, offering free medical treatment to the injured, and supporting the families of those who have lost their lives.

In the capital Hanoi, many households in Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh and outlying districts have been evacuated as the Red River's water level continues to rise. Heavy rainfall has forced the suspension of in-person classes at 126 schools across the city.

In response to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s appeal, a wave of fundraising campaigns has been launched by various organizations, including the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission, the Party Committee of Central Agencies Bloc, the Party Committee of State-owned Enterprises Group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association under the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and the Vietnam News Agency.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society has issued an urgent call for donations through online platforms and direct contributions from philanthropists both at home and abroad.

Localities nationwide have also joined the relief effort, holding fundraising initiatives and emergency assistance for those in need.

VNA/VNS