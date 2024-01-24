International organizations pledge to help HCMC in green development

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received representatives from international organizations and investors on January 24 within the framework of the investment conference for HCMC’s green growth jointly held by the committee and WB.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The sides discussed coordination in increasing resources for green development in Vietnam’s southern economic hub.

Chandra Sinha, Global Lead for Carbon Markets and Finance, Climate Finance, and Economics at the WB, affirmed that the bank wants to support HCMC to boost cooperation with international partners and optimize its potential to call for international resources to build carbon credits and join the carbon credit market.

Mr. Mai suggested the WB help HCMC devise framework plans, provide more detailed advice in determining the types of carbon credits, and assist the city in developing sectors and businesses that have potential in carbon credit building.

The official thanked the WB and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for their commitments to supporting HCMC in green development and expressed his hope that the IFC will share the experience of other cities and localities worldwide that have gained success in this regard.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) also pledged to accompany HCMC in the green transition, mobilizing resources in service of climate change response, and implementing green projects.

Vietnamplus