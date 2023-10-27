International conference on East Sea wraps up

The 15th International Conference on the East Sea wrapped up in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26, with four discussion sessions and a keynote speech in the second sitting.

The sessions focused on discussions on the role of coast guards in enhancing cooperation in the East Sea; decisive time: traditional energy or renewable energy; essential infrastructure: new strategic significance of technology; and the voice of the next generation.

In her online keynote speech, Acting Managing Director of Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni said peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Sea play a crucial role for the EU.

The EU strongly opposes any actions that increase tensions and undermine the rule-based order, she said, affirming that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is a "guiding light" and a "lodestar" to peacefully settle disputes in the region.

Additionally, the EU supports the negotiation process led by ASEAN towards an effective, practical, and legally binding Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) which must respect the interests of third parties and conform with international law, she said.

The official also reaffirmed the EU's continued support for effective multilateralism and the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In his closing speech, Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, Dr. Nguyen Hong Son, said the conference has highlighted the immense potential of the seas and oceans, and proposed various innovative cooperation mechanisms and ideas to realize their potential.

He highlighted the need to maintain a peaceful environment, enhance dialogue and cooperation to strengthen the effectiveness of international law and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, and reduce unilateral actions, thus "luminating the grey."

Son also called for building a team of experts and young leaders in the region who are interested in, understand, and have a habit of dialogue and cooperation.