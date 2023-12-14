Inspection strengthened to supervise promotional programs

Many year-end promotional programs have been launched in provinces and cities throughout the country, including HCMC to stimulate consumer demand.

(Illustrative photo : Photo: SGGP)

According to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, besides the large-scale trade promotion programs taking place on public holidays, including April 30- May 1, from June 15 - September 15, and November 15 – December 31, tens of thousands of other promotional events have been organized in stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls in the city.

The city's total retail sales of goods in the first 11 months of this year were estimated at VND643,636 billion, up more than 11 percent over the same period last year.

HCMC has also set a target of welcoming 6 million foreign visitors who will spend around VND190 trillion (US$7.8 billion) next year.

Therefore, the Departments of Industry and Trade, and the Tourism Department of the city have joined hands to launch many promotional programs to lure visitors.

In accordance with Resolution No. 97/NQ-DP dated July 8, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has just kicked off the national promotion program 2023 (or Vietnam Grand Sale 2023) to allow businesses to offer 100 percent discounts on their products.

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade will strengthen conducting post-mortem meetings to evaluate what worked and what didn’t of event sales and impose heavy fines on violations against regulations to ensure market transparency, prevent misleading ads, and protect the interests of buyers, Director of the department Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said.

By Thi Hong _ Translated by Kim Khanh